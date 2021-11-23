San Francisco’s Great Highway welcomes food trucks in pilot program

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In a new pilot program, food trucks will be allowed to park on the Upper Great Highway on days that the road is closed to cars.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department made the announcement of the three-month pilot program.

The Great Highway is closed to cars from noon on Fridays to 6 a.m. on Mondays, in addition to holidays.

Food trucks will be out there on Saturday and Sundays:

  • Viva Vegan is a plant-based burger truck. It started searving in the northbound lane at Judah on Sunday — Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • California Kahve serves organic espresso and matcha. It will open on Saturday in the northbound lane at Taraval — Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program will continue to expand as rolling requests for proposals process, according to the department.

For more participation details, email Brian DeWitt at brian.dewitt@sfgov.org.

