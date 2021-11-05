San Francisco’s Haight Street rattled after double shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Residents and merchants along Haight Street are rattled and worried about two shootings, with three victims, on the world-famous corridor in just over two weeks.

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday on Haight and Masonic.

Another person was critically injured just a block away back on Oct. 22.

A memorial of candles and flowers are growing on Haight Street where the double-shooting took place.

There were many stuffed animals left behind for the young male victim, who was identified by the medical examiner’s office as 21-year-old Samual Jessop of San Francisco.

Police kept a visible presence nearby.

Many merchants didn’t want to go on camera, at least one saying they were scared to talk publicly.

Nathan Elizalde, who says he’s been hanging out in the Haight along time says he is still rattled by what he heard and saw.

The shooting happened in broad daylight, one man was killed and another hospitalized.

It’s disturbing for residents, especially since this comes on the heels of another brazen daytime shooting on Oct. 22 one block away on the corner of Haight and Central.

One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bullets shattered the window of the Ritual Coffee Shop and hit several cars.

Those who live and work nearby say they are shocked.

The Haight Street merchants association is holding a special meeting in the wake of this violence on Monday. It’s president saying one shooting in this neighborhood is disturbing — multiple shootings even more so.