San Francisco’s iconic Cliff House restaurant closing permanently

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 10: A view of the Cliff House restaurant on October 10, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Due to the government shutdown, the iconic 150 year-old Cliff House restaurant, a concessionaire of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, has been forced to close its doors until the government shutdown ends. The restaurant’s 170 employees are being furloughed and it is estimated it will lose $10,000 a day. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An iconic San Francisco restaurant is closing permanently and the owners say the pandemic is only partly to blame.

The Cliff House’s owners point their finger at the National Park Service for delaying a long term contract, but admit slow business from the pandemic played a role.

The owners have operated the famous restaurant by the Sutro Baths for 47 years. The Cliff House itself has served San Francisco for 157 years.

A statement on its website says it will close on Dec. 31 and 180 employees will lose their jobs.

The National Park Service has not responded to calls for comment.