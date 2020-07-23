San Francisco’s Japanese Tea Garden reopens

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s Japanese Tea Garden is back open to visitors, but with new hours and at a limited capacity.

The historical garden in Golden Gate Park has previously welcomed up to 1,000 visitors a day.

It will now only allow 100 guests at a time from Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., according to a recent press release.

This is the second Recreation and Parks attraction to reopen after the shelter-in-place order first took effect back in March.

Restrooms, the restaurant, and gift shop at the Tea Garden will remain closed.

