San Francisco’s Lunar New Year Parade to go on as planned despite coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Despite growing concerns over the deadly coronavirus, organizers of San Francisco’s Lunar New Year parade say the event will go on as planned this Saturday.

However, the coronavirus does have parade organizers worried about discrimination against the Asian community, and what that will mean for attendance.

Event organizer William Gee tells KRON4 the parade is a chance to celebrate Asain culture.

“We want to erase we don’t want to contribute to xenophobia to Asians in general or Asian events,” Gee said.

In Chinatown, the streets are set for Saturday. The ‘No Parking’ signs are up and stores are stocked.

Very few people are wearing masks, yet, some feel stigmatized by the health scare.

“Everywhere you turn, it’s a Chinese, oh my gosh, is he or she carry viruses and that’s dumb to think about that way,” Alice Chen said.

