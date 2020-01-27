San Francisco’s Market Street goes car-less on Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In just a couple days cars will no longer be able to travel up or down a section of Market Street.
Starting Wednesday, Jan. 29, cars will be banned from westbound Steuart Street to Van Ness, as well as eastbound from 10th Street to Main Street.
It’s all part of the city’s efforts to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Although cars will be banned from the aforementioned sections of Market Street, cars will still be able to cross over Market Street.
Signs marking the new change will be posted.
