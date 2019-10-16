San Francisco’s Market Street to become car-free after unanimous vote

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco street is set to go car-free starting next year, thanks to a unanimous vote Tuesday by leaders at the city’s transportation agency.

The approval of the city’s plan means cars will not be allowed to drive on Market Street east of 10th Street, which San Francisco Mayor London Breed said will benefit those who walk, bike and ride transit in the area.

The move to make the street car-less is part of the city’s “Better Market Street” project.

The project was approved Tuesday by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors.

Market Street was the site of 123 injury crashes last year, according to the mayor.

The majority of those crashes involved people walking or biking on Market Street, Breed said.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney told KRON4 on Monday that under the plan, Market Street would have full protected bike lanes and widened sidewalks.

“Taking the private vehicles off and just having the buses and the trains and the taxis and walking and biking, it’ll be a much safer experience for everybody,” Haney said.

With the change, drivers will not be allowed to drive on Market Street — but can still drive through and cross over the intersection.

Market Street will become car-less in 2020.



