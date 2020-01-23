San Francisco’s Mercy High School to close at end of semester after 68 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is uncertainty and sadness for many students at Mercy High School in San Francisco.

The school announced last week that this semester will be its last.

Now many are trying to figure out where to go next.

The all girls Catholic school has been an institution in the city since 1952.

With the announcement of its closure some students have started a GoFundMe to try and save the school.

As it stands now, school leaders say unfortunately this year’s graduating class will be its last.

“I’m feeling really sad, because Mercy has been like a second home to me,” said senior Madeline Burke.

It’s a statement that rings true for many at Mercy High School.

Whether you’re a senior like Burke or a freshman like Brisa Diaz.

“I was a little bit scared to come here, but I established a friend group and I feel confident coming in everyday,” Diaz said.

Established by the Sisters of Mercy in 1952, Mercy High has been educating young women, to not only have a voice in society, but to have the confidence in herself as a leader.

“When I was asked to come back, I immediately said yes,” said head of the school Sister Carolyn Krohn.

Krohn graduated from Mercy High in 1965.

She says as the school enters it’s last days, the Mercy mission is still in tact.

“I learned here that there are no limits for a young woman. And I was able to have some really exceptional experiences because of that,” she said.

About 60 percent of students at Mercy High receive financial aid.

Sister Carolyn says that coupled with lower enrollment numbers over the last several years created a situation where Mercy could no longer sustain itself.

“They were starting to tap into the reserves that existed and that’s continued year to year and so we’re tapping the bottom of the barrel now,” she said.

Inspirational quotes now fill the walls of the school, hoping to encourage the young women whose futures now feel a bit uncertain.

“We’re trying to help our students see what their options are. The important thing is the girls find a place that fits her,” Sister Carolyn said.

“Once a mercy girl, always a mercy girl. Even if the school isn’t here anymore, you’re still a mercy girl so keep that spirit,” Burke said.

