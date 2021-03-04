San Francisco’s most vulnerable included in new CA vaccine plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is now allocating and distributing 8 million COVID-19 vaccine shots to the most vulnerable neighborhoods in about 400 zip codes.

In San Francisco, that includes Chinatown, the Tenderloin, Treasure Island, Bay View, the Mission and parts of SoMa.

This is in effort to vaccinate people most at risk from coronavirus and to get the economy up and running more quickly.

Take a look at what we know:

Each neighborhood is considered vulnerable based on household income, education level, housing status and access to transportation.

Once two million doses have been given out in the hardest hit neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through the reopening tiers.

The requirement to go from the purple tier to red tier has been updated to having 10 new cases per 100,000 people per day, rather than the original rule of seven new cases.

Already, state officials say about 1.6 million vaccine doses have been given to people in these 400 vulnerable zip codes.

The state expects to give out two million doses within the next couple weeks.

Overall, 40% of the state’s allotment of the vaccine will go directly to the people who live in these areas.

The hope is to speed up reopening and get people the vaccine who don’t have good access to it now.