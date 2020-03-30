San Francisco’s Muni changes now in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Effective Monday, March 30, there will no longer be any Muni Metro or light rail services in San Francisco amid the pandemic.

Al routes will be replaced by buses.

Riders can take bus substitutions for the J, KT, L, M, and N lines using the same bus stops as the early morning Metro bus service.

Muni Metro subway stations will be closed, except for downtown stations which will remain open to customers taking BART during operating hours.

Muni Rapid routes—the 5R, 9R, 28R, and 38R—will also be temporarily discontinued, except for the 14R Mission Rapid.

Riders can instead use local service for all stops during all hours of service.

The 5 Fulton and 9 San Bruno will begin running longer buses to help maintain social distancing for the health care providers, critical service workers and others who still rely on public transit to get around the city for essential needs.

