SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Museum of the African Diaspora is finally ready to welcome back visitors this week.

After being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic – Moad will offer five new exhibitions that will highlight a week of re-opening events.

Moad SF focuses on documenting the history, art and culture of the African Diaspora. The exhibitions include a mix of paintings, multimedia art and films.

