San Francisco’s new permit program will allow live music at outdoor spaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s Entertainment Commission’s “Just Add Music” permit will allow live music and amplified sound at restaurants, cafes and outdoor shared spaces.

This as part of the city’s gradual reopening.

Aaron Paul already has a DJ for his restaurant Macondray on Polk Sreet in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood.

So when he heard about the city’s new permit program “Just Add Music”…

“There’s like street noise, traffic and this is just going to be like a nice way to give people an experience, a little bit more like they’re indoors,” Paul said.

The new permit will allow businesses like restaurants, bars, cafes, outdoor shared spaces on city streets to have live entertainment and amplified sound.

Since the pandemic, Paul had to cut capacity by more than half — operating only outdoors, takeout and delivery.

Paul plans to bring in a live band but says he will have to get creative.

“We might do something like right on the other side of the window,” he said. “I would love to have a band or something out here, it’s just that we don’t have a lot real estate right now.”

The program is part of the city’s gradual reopening.

There are rules for performers such as: no singing, shouting, or playing wind or brass instruments. public health officials say these activities increase the risk of aerosol transmission of COVID-19.

And of course everyone must wear masks and social distance.

Maggie Weiland, the executive director of the city’s entertainment commission, says the program will bring other possibilities.

“This will also contemplate bringing back on performance venues that would want to take advantage of outdoor dining and adapt to that to be able to provide entertainment offerings in outdoor dining,” Weiland said.

Weiland says applying for a permit should be simple.

“It could be as low intensity as just adding a speaker to your outdoor area, doing amplified sounds versus wanting to have more of like an outdoor dining event that’s very surrounded by performance,” Weiland said.

“I feel like they’re really trying to give us something and try to help us keep our businesses open,” Paul said.

Other businesses like farmers markets, drive in gatherings, outdoor gyms and fitness classes and private parties on patios, rooftops, parking lots are allowed to apply.

Permits are expected to be issued in the next week or so.

