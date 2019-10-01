San Francisco’s new program to combat opioid overdose deaths at hotels

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City of San Francisco is introducing a new program to combat opioid overdose deaths.
The program specifically targets deaths at single-room occupancy hotels.
The plan is to provide Narcan at hotels to help overdose victims.
According to the office of Mayor London Breed, who made the announcement on Monday, over 30% of overdose deaths happen inside hotel rooms.
The program is scheduled to begin later this year.
