San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood votes to make more room for businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Owners of tightly packed shops and restaurants on upper Grant Avenue say they need space to better serve their customers.

Where cars have been lining up along the narrow streets of North Beach — businesses would like to take over.

“Basically what happens is people come here they park their cars and they don’t use the businesses right now,” Dan Macchiarini said.

Merchants Association President Dan Macchiarini says by expanding into the parking spots it will allow shops like his — more room.

It will also allow his customers to move more freely.

Macchiarini is hoping the city will take it one step further by closing the street, so the area can essentially become a pedestrian promenade.

Partially by taking over those spaces we are reassuring the idea to support small businesses in the neighborhood.

Once shelter in place guidelines loosen, bars and restaurants will also need more room. social distancing will be difficult to follow if tables can’t be placed outside.

“This is the right thing to do right now to allow all of these businesses to recover,” Macchiarini said.

Support for the plan has been overwhelming says District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

But some people have expressed their not thrilled with the idea of losing parking.

Peskin says the plan at this point is not permanent.

“We’re gonna look at it we’re gonna access it during the recovery period this is an experiment,” Macchiarini said.

Latest News Headlines: