San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts to serve as emergency homeless shelter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani has opened a temporary emergency shelter to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palace of Fine Arts will be used to house 162 homeless San Franciscans.

The emergency shelter will reduce crowding in existing shelters in the City.

Congratulations and thank you @SupStefani for opening a temporary emergency shelter at the Palace of Fine Arts to help the City place 162 of our unhoused neighbors and reduce crowding in our existing shelters! — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) April 5, 2020

The beds will be used to isolate the most vulnerable and provide critical physical distancing in shelters.

San Francisco is working on activating more hotel rooms for vulnerable people on the streets, along with exposed health care workers and responders.

