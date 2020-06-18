San Francisco’s Pier 39 reopens

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s iconic PIER 39 landmark will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 18 following a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular tourist destination featuring shops and restaurants along the waterfront has been closed since the city’s stay-at-home orders went into effect in late March.

“We are pleased to reopen PIER 39 this week,” Taylor Safford, President and Chief Executive Officer of PIER 39, said in a statement. “We have been working for the past three months to ensure our reopening is safe and secure for each visitor. We want all of our guests to relax and enjoy the day with family and friends.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be updated health guidelines and safety measures in place for guests and employees.

Some of the changes include the following:

A new designated entrance and exit in the PIER 39 Entrance Plaza has been added to monitor traffic flow

Decreased maximum occupancy level to ensure guests can safely social distance while

New cleaning and sanitization protocols on the major touchpoints throughout the property

Touchless transactions encouraged

Added additional outdoor seating throughout the property

Officials said employees have also gone through training on how to maintain the new and increased health and safety protocols.

PIER 39 will be open on a modified schedule from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Additionally, the PIER 39 parking garage is offering special discounted parking rates for those who make reservations on the PIER 39 website.

Officials are reminding visitors that not all businesses are open at this time. You can check here for a list of merchants who will be open.

