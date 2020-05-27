San Francisco’s Pier 45 fire investigation put on hold until scene is safe

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Saturday’s massive fire at a Fisherman’s Wharf warehouse in San Francisco destroyed a facility that stores fisherman’s gear and the investigation has not yet begun.

On Tuesday afternoon, smoke continued to rise off of what’s left of Pier 45’s Shed C.

The building fishermen use to store equipment caught fire about 4:15 Saturday morning.

Three days later the flare ups and hot spots continue.

“We are addressing three locations in Shed C that continue to flare up. We are addressing them with water from outside to the source,” Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Fire officials hope to have the hot spots out by Friday, at which point the investigation can begin.

“They will start the tedious scientific and time consuming process of delayering tons of material that have collapsed to established the origin,” Baxter said.

To give fire investigators greater access once the site is deemed safe, the World War II Liberty Ship, the SS Jeremiah O’Brien, was towed Tuesday afternoon from Pier 45 to Pier 35.

The San Francisco fire boat credited with saving the ship followed nearby.

“She is a national treasure, one of the last two liberty ships out there and we are grateful and fortunate she is still here,” Randy Quesada, with the Port of San Francisco, said.

Port officials say they are now working with fishermen who’s gear was destroyed in Shed C.

At the same time, they are cleaning Pier 45’s Sheds B and D, which house fish processing companies.

“At this point as we clean the shed, tenants can come in and move product in and out, when we complete cleaning the shed, we will allow them to resume fish processing operations,” Quesada said.

Again the cause remains up in the air as investigators have yet to get on scene, hoping to get there Friday at the earliest.

