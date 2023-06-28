SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s plan to provide long-term housing for young adults experiencing homelessness at 1174 Folsom Street is facing backlash from some SoMa residents.

In May, Mayor London Breed announced a proposal for the city to purchase a 42-unit building at 1174 Folsom Street for use as supportive housing for young adults. The building would provide “long-term affordable housing with onsite social services to help young adult tenants access and maintain housing stability,” the Mayor’s Office wrote.

Shireen McSpadden, the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing director, said, “Creating this home in the SoMa community will be transformational for the 42 youth who will reside at 1174 Folsom Street. We are excited to provide these young people with dignified housing and a safe and nurturing environment in which to thrive.”

The violent death of Banko Brown in April placed a spotlight on homeless young adults who are struggling in San Francisco. Brown, a 24-year-old Black transgender homeless man, was unarmed and shoplifting when he was fatally shot by a security guard at Walgreens.

Brown interned at the Young Women’s Freedom Project and reportedly was unable to find safe housing through city services. Julia Arroyo of YWFP said, “We need this city to do better.”

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey said, “As a city, we have a responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to safe and stable housing.”

The Mayor’s Office said 1174 Folsom Street was selected based on its condition, location, and price. The site will have laundry onsite, an elevator, access to public transportation, as well as individual private bathrooms, kitchens, and support services provided by a selected nonprofit provider.

SoMa community organizer Nikki Ahmadi wrote a petition that’s racked up more than 800 signatures from residents who strongly oppose the city’s plan for 1174 Folsom Street.

The petition lists its three main concerns as:

Utilizing $22 million in taxpayer money to house only 42 people in a luxury building. Needles and pipes will be distributed onsite to residents who are drug users as part of the city’s “harm reduction” policy. Exposes vulnerable housing project residents to drugs dealers and addicts who already frequent the neighborhood.

Ahmadi asserts that the city has been opening a high concentration of shelters and supportive housing within SoMa.

The petition also criticizes the city for giving young adults free or dramatically subsidized housing without requiring residents to have a job, nor stop using illicit drugs. A debate between “housing first,” versus mandatory addiction treatment first, is one of city’s most contentious issues.

The petition states, “The current system allows youth to reside in the project without being required to work or pay rent. The project’s funding covers rent entirely for unemployed individuals and only requires a maximum of 30% income contribution from those with jobs. This lack of incentive to work contributes to a significant percentage of youth being unemployed and not attending school. It is alarming that there are no mandatory illegal drug tests or on-site requirements for drug abstinence. The adoption of a harm reduction approach by the 24/7 staff is a concerning practice.”

The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing has increased shelter, housing, and services for young adults within the past two years. The department said it:

Expanded access points designed to engage youth and connect them to resources.

Opened the Lower Polk Youth Navigation Center to offer shelter and services.

Added rental subsidies for youth, and acquired new buildings for youth housing including Casa Esperanza and the Mission Inn.

According to the petition, the city’s recent “buying spree” of buildings for permanent supportive housing projects is putting pressure on one small section of San Francisco.

Three large scale permanent supportive housing projects are within blocks of 1174 Folsom:

1321 Mission: 160 units

1064 Mission: 256 units

333 12th Street: 200 units

Mayor Breed said, “When we get to our young people quickly with housing and support, we save them from entering a lasting cycle of homelessness. This is key in our long-term strategy to build on our progress of reducing homelessness across our entire city.”