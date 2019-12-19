San Francisco’s public restroom program aims to get rid of human feces on streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “It’s a sad problem, huge problem”

“I have noticed. I’m here visiting every so often.”

What they’ve seen and noticed, isn’t the most sanitary of sights.

A quick check of the Poop Scoop SF Twitter account will verify there’s no lack of human feces found on san francisco streets daily.

Those working at a podiatry clinic on Chestnut Street in the Marina reported poop in their doorway tuesday — remnants of which was still present Wednesday.

“It’s not a simple problem. It’s not a one fix solution. It’s very complicated, but solving it in some way is important,” said one resident.

One way the city is working to solve the problem is the pitstop program, placing staffed, public restrooms in high problem areas since 2014.

What started as just a few in the Tenderloin is now 24 locations in 13 different neighborhoods.

“We have them in the Bayview now, in the Sunset District, in the Castro, so it really has been spreading out,” said Rachel Gordon with the Department of Public Works.

Notably though, the northern part of the city doesn’t have any.

Gordon says depending on data, that could soon change.

“We are gonna be expanding the program, Mayor Breed has funding for seven new pit stops in this year’s budget,” Gordon said. “They’re being manufactured now, we’re in the process of seeing what locations would make the most sense. We’ll be looking at all neighborhoods across the city.”

Gordon says though there is still feces being reported on the streets.

The pit stops do work and if you spot any — you should report it.

“If you look at all pitstops collectively, they are being used on average one a minute,” she said. “We are tracking our data every month, we look to see where the requests for steaming are and that’s how we’re tracking that.”

