SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re craving some authentic Mexican food and happen to be in San Francisco, apparently this is the home of the restaurant voted best Mexican food in the entire Golden State.

A new report released by Stacker ranking the best Mexican restaurants in California found that San Francisco’s very own Taqueria El Farolito in the Mission District ranks No. 1!

Located at 2779 Mission Street, Taqueria El Farolito is known for its super burritos – from carne asada to al pastor, there’s bound to be something for everyone’s cravings fix.

The hole-in-the-wall restaurant that takes cash only is also apparently the top spot on Foursquare for best burrito in San Francisco.

On Yelp, Taqueria El Farolita has a four-star rating with close to 5,000 reviews, with some users calling it a “no frills place” for “epic burritos” at a “fair price.”

One Yelper from Brooklyn went so far as to say “my life was changed.”

To get the results, Stacker used app Foursquare’s algorithm ranking locations based on user check-ins, rating signals, tips, category matches, and photo trends, then ranked the highest-rated restaurant in every state. National restaurant chains were not considered in the rankings.

