San Francisco’s Tenderloin emergency plan may be reconsidered

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco supervisors considered a motion to withdraw from the local state of emergency in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

They spent all day debating at their weekly meeting, and after all that, they decided to wait to readdress the issue next month.

10-days into San Francisco’s state of emergency declaration targeting drugs and crime in the Tenderloin, SFPD’s early results are in: 1.6 kilos of drugs seized, including 1 kilo of fentanyl, $4,300 in drug money confiscated, and 32 felony arrests.

“We talked about this all the way into New Year’s Eve. It gave authority to the city to declare a state of emergency so money, and resources, and energy can be reshifted around to really focus on the public health crisis in the Tenderloin in particular,” Supervisor Asha Safai said.

So, why are the SF Board of Supervisors hearing a motion to decide if they should debate the issue again so soon after overwhelmingly voting in favor of concurring with Mayor Breed’s emergency declaration?

“And less tolerant of all the b***s*** that is destroying our city,” Mayor Breed said.

“I think there are some supervisors who would like to relitigate the issue,” Safai said.

San Francisco Supervisor Asha Safai is not one of them. He used to work in the Tenderloin and talks about how it has changed.

“The level of despair and the level of criminal activity, the level of drug use and drug dealing, and violence far surpasses anything that we have seen in a long time,” Safai said.

His board colleague Aaron Peskin is one of two supervisors who voted against the emergency declaration.

He is introducing a motion to withdraw from concurring with the mayor’s local state of emergency.

Supervisor Peskin declined our request for an interview. Tenderloin District Supervisor Matt Haney had this to say:

“This was just passed 10-days ago. It is my view that we need to actually give it an opportunity to work. Get people off the street and into treatment. Bring some safety, health, and wellness to a community that is suffering,” Haney said.