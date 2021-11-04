San Francisco’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in person

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been two years but San Francisco’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is back this year in person.

On Saturday, Nov. 6., the walk will be held after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

It will be at Pier 27 along the Embarcadero.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ceremony, which will be hosted by KRON4’s Grant Lodes, is at 10 a.m.

The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.

“Together, together we can end Alzheimer’s,” Lodes said as he MC’d the event in 2019.

Sure hope you can join @reggieaqui & me & hopefully thousands of other people for the first in-person SF Walk in two years!



If you haven't yet, please consider walking with us or donating💜https://t.co/JN0bD1tzXH https://t.co/8gltsGAJWR — GrantLodes (@GrantLodes) November 5, 2021

For more details on how to register or donate, visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.