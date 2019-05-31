San Jose 7th grader among eight winners in Scripps National Spelling Bee
OXON HILL, Md. (KRON/AP) -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in unprecedented 8-way championship tie after organizers run out of challenging words.
One of the eight winners was San Jose 7th grader Rishik Gandhasri, who was speller no. 5 in the competition.
In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.
Each will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 in cash.
They winners are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rojan Raja.
Dictionary loses to 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee Co-Champs:#Speller5 Rishik Gandhasri#Speller93 Erin Howard#Speller132 Saketh Sundar#Speller307 Shruthika Padhy#Speller354 Sohum Sukhatankar#Speller407 Abhijay Kodali#Speller427 Christopher Serrao#Speller462 Rohan Raja— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2019
Your first official look at our 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee Co-Champions. Each spelller will receive a Scripps Cup and $50,000 cash prize from Scripps. After 20 rounds of intensive, record-breaking competition, they're all going home as winners. #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/aMasbZXixW— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2019
