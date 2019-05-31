Bay Area

San Jose 7th grader among eight winners in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Posted: May 30, 2019 09:19 PM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 09:46 PM PDT

OXON HILL, Md. (KRON/AP) -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in unprecedented 8-way championship tie after organizers run out of challenging words.

One of the eight winners was San Jose 7th grader Rishik Gandhasri, who was speller no. 5 in the competition.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.

Each will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 in cash.

They winners are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rojan Raja.

 

