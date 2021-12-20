San Jose adopts new initiative to build denser throughout the city

TO GO WITH AFP STORY-TECHNOLOGY-US-IT BY HELENE LABRIET-GROSS Silicon Valley’s capital city San Jose, California as seen in this aerial photo is undergoing an urban development revolution calculated to keep it as the thriving heart of a region renowned for technological innovation.The city is working to reverse a trend in which promising startups take root in suburbs and neighboring cities such as Mountain View, Sunnyvale, and Cupertino — the homes of Google, Yahoo and Apple respectively. Districts brimming with high-density housing are now blossoming near downtown office towers. There are 32,000 units in or near the city center and “enterprise incubation centers” have sprung up to nurture start-ups in the areas of software, bioscience, environment and market access. (Photo credit should read HELENE LABRIET-GROSS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In San Jose, city leaders adopted an urgency ordinance to implement Senate Bill 9, allowing property owners to build denser to combat the ongoing housing crisis.

After more than a year of debate over a proposed policy that would allow San Jose property owners to build an additional unit on their property or divide the lot into two and place another home or duplex on the land — City Council voted 9-2 this month to abandon Opportunity Housing in favor of implementing SB 9.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law SB 9 — allowing for the development of up to four dwelling units on single-family lots throughout California.

The bill requires cities to allow subdivision of a single-family zoned property into two roughly proportional lots and allow construction of two units on any single-family zoned lot.

Courtesy: City of San Jose.

“This ordinance still maintains the city’s existing single-family home design guidelines and limits the number of new units allowed on a single-family property to four,” said San Jose City Councilmember Raul Peralez in his December Police Update newsletter.

According to an August poll released by affordable housing advocacy group Silicon Valley at Home — 56% of residents support changing zoning laws to allow for duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes in single-family neighborhoods.

Roughly 94% of the city’s residential land is limited to single-family structures.