San Jose airport guarding against coronavirus

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County have thus far had minimal impact on travel at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

Even so, some passengers and airport workers are concerned.

Other than the suspension of it’s three weekly flights to Beijing, airport officials have not imposed any new rules related to the coronavirus.

They say it’s pretty much business as usual here.

It’s cold and flu season, so seeing people at the airport wearing those masks is not unusual but the coronavirus has some passengers worried.

An airport worker who wants to remain anonymous tells KRON4 she would like to see more precautions taken.

In a statement, an airport spokesman said that it is not taking any actions beyond normal seasonal flu and cold prevention, routinely disinfecting surfaces and that the risk of infection is low.

Citing guidelines released Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody agrees.

Dr. Cody says there is no evidence the virus is actively circulating at the airport or anywhere in the community.

Airport officials point out that the vast majority of people who work at the airport are not city employees but work for the federal government, the airlines or private contractors and that each employer has it’s own procedures with regard to health and safety.

Most of the travelers KRON4 spoke with said unless it can be shown they are at risk traveling domestically, suspending flights from China seems like precaution enough, for now.