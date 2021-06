SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 1: The American Airlines ticket counter at San Jose International Airport is shown empty April 1, 2003 after a SARS scare on a plane that carried passengers on American Airlines flight 128 from Tokyo to San Jose, California. The plane was briefly quarantined at the airport after arriving from Tokyo and five passengers were removed after they had complained of symptoms like those of the SARS illness. It was later reported that they did not have the mysterious virus. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE (BCN) — Mineta San Jose International Airport will open a new parking garage Thursday with hundreds of new spaces.

The new long-term garage will open at $15 per day for the month of July, according to an airport news release. A multi-level garage, it is in the northeast area of the airport, where short shuttle rides will be available to the terminals.

People can find more information about airport parking by tapping here.