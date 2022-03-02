SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose little league could soon be leaving their home field because of lead contamination.

The field where the Eastridge Little League plays is right next door is the Reid-Hillsview Airport.

The concern is that leaded fuel used at the airport for a long time may have contaminated the soil here making it unsafe for the kids.

The airport has since stopped using leaded fuel, but the danger could persist, and we have learned the county is working on a plan to have the kids play somewhere else. Leaded fuel is no longer.

Under a proposal that will go before the Santa Clara county board of supervisors next week, Eastridge Little League would receive roughly $1.8 million over five years to help rent other ball fields across San Jose and for park improvements in order to give the kids a place to practice.

County Supervisor Cindy Chavez is sponsoring the proposal.

The long-term plan is to have the Eastridge little league return to this location after any lead contamination has been removed.

Reid Hillview is currently scheduled to close sometime over the next decade when the airports federal funding runs out.