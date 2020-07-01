San Jose airport unveils new COVID-19 health, safety measures

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, Mineta San Jose International Airport is making changes in an effort to keep people safe from the coronavirus.

The Minesta San Jose International Airport, like many others across the country, has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic. On Wednesday it gave the media a tour of the airport, the terminals, the gates, to show off some of the changes they have made to try to keep passengers safe and prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Now, around the airport, the first thing you notice there are a lot of new signs up asking people to social distance. Stay about six feet apart. also, wear your masks. There is Plexiglas up at some of the counters, the ticket counters and also some of the terminals.

They’ve also put partitions in the bathrooms between sinks. They also say they’re doing a lot of deep cleaning with special equipment that actually sends out a fog disinfectant. They are also cleaning the shuttle buses and really trying to go the extra mile here to make people feel safe.

The director of the airport says it’s not just the airport, they’re working with their airline partners to make sure that the entire travel experience is as safe as possible.

“To make them feel comfortable in this environment that they can come in, wear the mask, do some separation. Between us and our airline partners we are working to make sure you’re safe all the way through the process,” John Aitken said. “From being here to getting on the airplane. I see the airline’s communicating that also, you know, it’s all part of the journey.”

One final note that TSA has made an exception to one of their rules and that is that they are allowing every passenger to carry up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer with them that is a change from the normal three ounce limit for liquids and gels.

