San Jose allows casinos to operate outdoors

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose’s casino scene is heading outdoors. The city is allowing its two casinos to resume games since being forced to shut down due to COVID-19.

Bay 101 and Matrix will have to move their card games outside but they say it’s a gamble worth taking as the closure has cost them millions of dollars. It’s also costing the city of San Jose millions of dollars — the casinos claim they pay approximately $19 million each year in taxes.

Dealers will have to practice new guidelines including:

Wearing face masks

Sanitize cards and chips

No hard opening date has been set yet as the casinos have to be inspected by health and gaming regulators, but Matrix hopes to open outdoor gambling as early as the end of this week.

Latest Stories: