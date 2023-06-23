(BCN) — The San Jose Animal Care Center, an animal shelter under the city’s Animal Care and Services division, announced Thursday that it will waive all adoption fees through July 31.

With animal shelters nationwide facing record numbers of animals entering their shelters, the program is aimed at finding homes for hundreds of the center’s animals. The Animal Care and Services division assists with lost and stray pets, pet licensing, animal control, fostering and adoption.

The division was founded in 2001 and opened up the Center in 2004. Animals available include dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs among many others.

The center is located in south San Jose at 2750 Monterey Highway. It is open seven days a week.

