San Jose approves emergency paid sick leave ordinance for workers affected by COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An emergency paid sick leave ordinance was unanimously approved by the San Jose City Council on Wednesday.

A final draft of the ordinance is expected to be presented and receive final approval at the April 7 City Council meeting.

Councilmember Sylvia Arenas thanked her Council colleagues for rallying to the proposal she put forward with other councilmembers.

“I was proud to vote to approve an emergency paid sick leave ordinance — which we know has been urgently needed across our city. When Councilmembers Esparza, Carrasco and I proposed this last month — we did not know whether the Council would rally to support addressing this need,” Arenas said. “Today, Mayor Sam Liccardo and my council colleagues joined us in voting to move forward with an emergency paid sick leave ordinance that will provide much needed relief for workers on the front lines.”

“What has been made clear during the COVID-19 global pandemic, is that our working families — custodial workers, childcare providers, grocery store clerks — are essential to the health and wellness of our entire community,” Arena said. “Now more than ever, our working families living paycheck to paycheck need access to paid sick leave to be able to stay home when necessary without having to further strain their limited resources.”

