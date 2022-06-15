SAN JOSE (KRON) – The San Jose City Council has approved Mayor Sam Liccardo’s budget proposal.

Now, the San Jose Police Department will have funds to hire 20 more police officers.

Those officers are going to be dedicated to patrolling the streets of San Jose on foot. It’s the first time in decades people will see foot patrols in San Jose.

Foot patrol officers are going to be walking through downtown San Jose and in neighborhoods where they’re needed the most.

Liccardo says this will help build relationships between officers and the community.

The money will also add four officers to the department’s mobile crisis assessment team.

Those four officers are going to be paired with mental health professionals to help them better respond to mental health situations.

Liccardo said that he and city council members never “defunded” its police department, but he said that the SJPD continues to be the most thinly-staffed department compared with other big cities.

Liccardo projects San Jose’s police force will grow another 95 officers over the next five years.

KRON4 has not heard back from Liccardo’s office after requesting comment about when the funds will be distributed, but as of this morning his budget proposal has been approved.

People in San Jose within the next year can expect to see more officers patrolling on foot.