San Jose approves Google’s major Downtown West makeover

SAN JOSE , Calif. (KRON) — A Google village is coming to San Jose.

City council members unanimously agreed to let the company transform 80 acres of land into a campus.

The Downtown West development project will be located west of Highway 87 in San Jose.

It will feature 7.3 million square feet of office space, 300 hotel rooms, 500,000 square feet of recreational space and 15 acres of open space for things like parks.

The project is also expected to bring 25,000 jobs to the city.

The city’s deputy manager tells me this will create a new neighborhood district.

There will be 4,000 housing units, which she says will be affordable.

Google is expected to pay the full amount of the project over tim – with the first payment at 3 million dollars.

The whole project is expected to take more than a decade to complete.