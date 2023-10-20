(KRON) — Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery and a large cache of weapons has been seized, the San Jose Police Department announced Friday. Eddie Robinson, 39, and Christy Rivera, 47, both of San Jose, were identified as the suspects in a purse snatch robbery last summer.

Police responded on June 29 to a report of a purse snatch robbery in the 5000 block of Makati Circle. A man, later identified as Robinson, had stolen a purse from a woman, causing non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A witness at the scene confronted Robinson who brandished a firearm, police said.

After patrol units conducted an initial investigation, the case was assigned to the SJPD Robbery Unit.

Robinson and Rivera were identified as the primary suspects during the course of a follow-up investigation. The two were also linked to a series of robberies in San Jose, police said.

Arrest warrants were obtained for the two along with search warrants for their residences. Robinson was arrested on Oct. 3 for unrelated charges. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail and is still in custody.

Rivera was located on Wednesday by officers with the SJPD Covert Response Unit. She was taken into custody without incident. After executing a search warrant at her residence, detectives located weapons that included:

A short barreled rifle

Two handguns converted to fully automatic

Firearm parts

Ammunition

High-capacity magazines

Rivera was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on robbery and conspiracy charges. Police say additional charges will be filed against Robinson while he is in custody.