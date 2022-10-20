SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An elementary school art teacher in San Jose was arrested on suspicion of child molestation, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Eugene Thai, 33, was booked into jail on Wednesday with no bail. An investigation into Thai began last month when detectives received information about a 2016 sexual assault.

Thai sexually assaulted two students at an afterschool art program in an elementary school in 2016, Sgt. Russell Davis wrote. In 2020, Thai found the two juvenile victims on social media and attempted to communicate with them, according to Davis.

Stephen Eugene Thai’s mug shot was released by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

“After a thorough investigation by detectives, an arrest warrant was issued for Thai,” Davis wrote.

Thai was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime, and annoying and molesting a child.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Any juveniles who had inappropriate contact with Thai is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500.