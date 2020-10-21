San Jose asks residents’ input on new police chief

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – San Jose is beginning its search for a new police chief and on Wednesday night residents will have one of many opportunities to share their input as part of the selection process.

The community conversation is focused on residents in districts 2 and 10, which includes neighborhoods near Almaden, Blossom Hill and Santa Teresa. However, it is open to all San Jose residents.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their perspectives and concerns.

The meeting will take place virtually from 7 to 9 p.m. but may end early if all participants have had a chance to speak.

CLICK HERE to attend the visit. CLICK HERE to look up your district visit.

