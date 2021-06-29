San Jose becomes 1st city in CA to pass sweeping gun reforms

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose City Council has passed a series of new proposals aimed at reducing gun violence.

The plan will require gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay a fee to cover taxpayer costs associated with gun violence.

This comes just weeks after council members passed legislation requiring video and audio recordings of all retail gun sales in San Jose.

A unanimous vote by the city council results in San Jose becoming the first city in the state to pass sweeping gun reforms.

Gun owners will now need liability insurance and have to pay an annual fee to cover the cost of gun violence.

San Jose residents weighed in before the vote.

These new laws follow the May 26th mass shooting at a VTA railyard in San Jose.

Nine people were killed when VTA employee Samuel Cassidy shot them. Cassidy later turned the gun on himself when police closed in.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s vote, a non-profit organization called the “Pacific Institute on Research and Evaluation” found between 2013 and 2019 city residents paid more than $440-million in gun violence response.

Mayor Sam Liccardo says the research will be used to help determine the fee the city will require gun owners to pay.

The new ordinances are expected to be challenged in court by gun advocates including the firearms policy coalition.

Some city leaders however are confident they’ll withstand the opposition.

It’s unclear when these laws will go into effect.