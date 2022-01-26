San Jose becomes first U.S. city to pass this requirement for gun owners

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose became the first city in the United States to pass an ordinance requiring gun owners to have liability insurance.

It comes with a $25 annual fee.

Council members who voted for the first-of-its-kind ordinance say the VTA mass shooting was a driving force to create real change.

It’s been eight months since the the mass shooting in San Jose that took the lives of nine people. The gunman, Samuel Cassidy, opened fire in his workplace on May 26, 2021.

Although, Cassidy legally owned his guns, the shooting sparked new calls for gun control measures.

Police officers will be asking for proof of insurance every time they encounter someone with a gun, or if officers believe they have one.

The annual fee paid by gun owners will go directly to supporting community-based organizations working to reduce gun violence, suicide prevention and gun safety classes, the city said.

After the ordinance passed, the mayor wanted to thank the city council for continued commitment to reducing gun violence and its devastation in the community.

But not everyone is happy with the new requirement.

The Firearms Police Coalition called it burdensome and unconstitutional. The organizations statement went on to say:

“Insurance companies cannot issue policies to insure against one’s unlawful acts, and the Second Amendment prohibits local governments from imposing such requirements on gun owners. All states and local governments must comply with the Bill of Rights and Fourteenth Amendment, period. Since San Jose’s recalcitrant City Council members don’t believe that the United States Constitution applies to them or their citizens, Firearms Policy Coalition and our members are now committed to fight the City’s outrageous and offensive policies in federal litigation and take every possible action to block their enforcement.”