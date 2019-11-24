San Jose bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on his way to work

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A San Jose man riding his bike to work is struck and killed along Old Bayshore Highway.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured 71-year-old Florencio Gavia as he was just block away from his job.

It was around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday when a white commercial truck is seen exiting 880 and stopping just before rolling into the bike lane.

Gavia is seen pausing just before the truck runs him over.

Gavia’s lifeless body was left in the street as other cars are tried to avoid hitting him.

His bicycle was dragged several feet away.

Gavia worked at the San Jose machine shop Omnitec Precision.

His co-workers described him as a good person who was always on-time and never missed a day of work.

San Jose police are now looking for the large white truck.

It’s believe it might be used for sewage and was likely heading to business along the highway.

This marks the 49th traffic fatality in the city so far this year.