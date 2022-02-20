San Jose bomb squad investigate possible explosive device at SAP Center

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a possible explosive device at the SAP Center Sunday night, San Jose police told KRON4 in an email.

As of the 10 p.m. hour, bomb technicians are on the scene investigating, although police say “there is no threat to public safety at this time.”

At approximately 7:15 p.m., San Jose police were alerted by SAP staff that one of their privately contracted explosive detection K9s was alerted on a locker located outside of the venue.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.