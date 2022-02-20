San Jose bomb squad investigate possible explosive device at SAP Center

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a possible explosive device at the SAP Center Sunday night, San Jose police told KRON4 in an email.

As of the 10 p.m. hour, bomb technicians are on the scene investigating, although police say “there is no threat to public safety at this time.”

At approximately 7:15 p.m., San Jose police were alerted by SAP staff that one of their privately contracted explosive detection K9s was alerted on a locker located outside of the venue.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

thumbnail_oakland roots 2
February 28 2022 06:37 am