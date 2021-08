SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose fire fighters responded to a vegetation fire in a creek near the 1400 block of Mabury Road at around 2:05 p.m.

Declared under control by 3:10 p.m., firefighters opened traffic on Mabury Road between Berryessa Station Way and Hwy 101 after it had been temporarily closed.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.