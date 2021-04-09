San Jose business owner encouraged by police response after recent burglaries

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – With a recent rash of robberies and burglaries in San Jose’s Little Portugal neighborhood, there are signs that appeals for help may lead to some action.

It was evidently a traffic stop unrelated to recent robberies and burglaries here along a stretch of San Jose’s East Santa Clara Street, but happy to see police in the neighborhood, for whatever reason, is the owner of Plaza Jewelers, which has been robbed twice, burglarized and vandalized recently.

Surveillance video of the frightening March 21st smash and grab robbery of Plaza Jewelers and the owner’s plea for help from City Hall will lead to action, says District 3 City Councilman Raul Perlaez.

Police offered no new information in the Plaza Jewelry case Friday but the owner says detectives paid him a visit and he’s hopeful the prospect of outreach efforts will result in more patrols and encourage his neighbors, some of whom have been reluctant to report the crime for fear of retaliation, will come forward.

Pascal says the violence displayed by the two men who robbed him suggests the work of hardened criminals while he’s not alone in thinking the latest burglary by some people on bikes is the work of a local crew.

The neighborhood is seeing more foot traffic amid an easing of the pandemic during the day but it’s a different story after dark.

Pascal says methamphetamine use is on the rise here and shuttered businesses make a tempting target for crimes of opportunity.

While he has yet to bar his windows, like a salon did next door, he’s optimistic that help is on the way.