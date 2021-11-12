San Jose can become latest city to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

Leaf blowers will be most effective on still days and when blowing debris in the same direction as the wind is going.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In San Jose, a pilot program looks to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers for good.

In partnership with San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan and residents of the District 10 City Council Leaf Blower Working Group, the pilot program looks to decrease air pollution generated by gas-powered leaf blowers and significantly minimize noise.

“I’m excited to finally get this program off the ground, and I’ll continue to push the City to move quickly and boldly on what is clearly a common sense initiative—it’s great for the environment, our health, and our neighborhood quality of life,” said Mahan.

In March, residents like Martin Stuczynski were invited by Mahan’s office to launch a “working group” to explore restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers.

Stuczynski told KRON4 News that the main issues with gas powered leaf blowers came down to noise and air pollution caused by its 2 cycle motors.

The one-year pilot program will be backed with $33,500 to purchase three electric leaf blowers and with the help of the city’s park department will evaluate the battery life, charging time and efficiency of the machines.

Park staff will test the electric leaf blowers on three routes across various city park districts.

The department will share the preliminary results in February 2022.

“20 other cities in California have already opted to ban gas leaf blowers and have thereby

benefited from reductions in carbon monoxide and particulate matter exhaust, not to mention

noise,” said Mahan.

“We’ve set this up as a pilot, starting solely within the City, so that we can learn from

direct experience before we consider asking our local landscaping businesses to make the

change.”

Mahan adds that he wants to be sensitive to the potential burden on small landscaping companies, which is why he is proposing a buy-back program to accompany any citywide band on gas-powered leaf blowers.

“For now, we’re putting our money where our mouth is, and testing this switchover in our own parks.”

A recent report from the California Air Resources Board found that running a gas-powered leaf blower for one hour emitted the same amount of pollution as driving a 2017 Toyota Camry for 1,100 miles — approximately the distance from Los Angeles to Denver.

In California, the same report reveals that small engines, such as gas-powered leaf blowers, release significantly more emissions than all passenger cars combined across the state.

The pilot program comes on the heels of the City’s recent commitment to being carbon neutral by 2030.

“I see this pilot as one small step toward that shared vision,” said Mahan.