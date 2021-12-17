San Jose: Candidates running for office in 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose voters will soon decide who their next city representatives and mayor will be.

All odd-numbered districts are up for election this upcoming June, which include: Districts 1,3 and 5 and incumbents for Districts 7 and 9 will be running for re-election.

After eight years as the city’s top elected official, Mayor Sam Liccardo will also term out in December of 2022.

Several candidates have already filed paperwork to run for mayor — including District 3 councilmember Raul Peralez and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

Councilmembers Dev Davis, Matt Mahan, former Nevada congressional candidate Jonathan Royce Esteban, former crisis counselor Tyrone Wade, and East San Jose resident Brian Smith.

District 1

District 1 incumbent , Vice Mayor Chappie Jones, terms out next year as well.

Candidates:

Justin Lardinois — serves as the city’s Planning Commissioner, first candidate to declare in April.

Ramona Snyder — president of the San Jose Downtown Foundation board.

District 3

Peralez terms out next year and will be running for mayor.

Candidates:

Ivan Torres — health care professional and former Congressional candidate.

Elizabeth Chien-Hale — serves on the city’s appeals board and teaches intellectual property law at Lincoln Law School of San Jose.

Dennis Kyne — 15-year Army veteran and 2006 City Council candidate.

Irene Smith — According to her campaign website, she has been a downtown resident since 1989 after her job at IBM moved her from New York to California.

Miles Christopher Linden

District 5

District 5, currently represented by Magdalena Carrasco, is also slated to be a closely-watched race as various high-profile candidates have filed to represent East San Jose.

Candidates:

Peter Ortiz — president, Santa Clara County Board of Education.

Rolando Bonilla — Planning Commission Chair.

Nora Campos — previously held the District 5 seat from 2001 to 2010.

H.G. Nguyen — radio anchor for San Jose Co Gi La, a local Vietnamese language radio station.

Andres Quintero — not a resident of District 5, currently resides in District 8.

District 7

Incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza has filed for reelection.

Bien Doan — San Josee Fire Captain.

Van Le — president, East Side Union High School District Board.

District 9

Incumbent Pam Foley officially announced she was running for reelection last week.

Currently. there is no one else who has filed to run.

Primary election day is set for June 7, 2022.