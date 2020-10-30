San Jose church sued for holding indoor services

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Santa Clara County has filed a lawsuit against a San Jose church to stop it from holding weekly indoor services that violate the county’s coronavirus shutdown orders.

County officials say $350,000 in fines have not stopped Calvary Chapel San Jose from holding services with hundreds of people.

Officials said Friday the county filed for an injunction Tuesday against the church and Pastor Mike McClure.

It says the church has been hosting weekly indoor church services with about 600 people who are not wearing masks or social distancing.

McClure didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

