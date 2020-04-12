San Jose church to hold Easter Sunday event at drive-in theater

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Religious institutions have had to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of them are livestreaming services online.​

And, for Easter Sunday, one South Bay church is inviting its congregation to celebrate the holy day at a drive-in theater.

Livestreaming on Zoom or Facebook has been a popular way for congregations to hold worship.​

In San Francisco, Glide Church will mark Easter with it’s fifth week of online celebrations — a sermon and live music available to members from the comfort of their preferred electronic device.​

In San Jose, Southridge Church is holding an “Easter essentials” event Sunday.​

Not virtually, rather, at the West Wind Capitol drive-in theater on Hillcap Avenue, a business shuttered during the novel coronavirus pandemic.​

​”We find ourselves in some difficult times,” Pastor Micaiah Irmler said. “But our church wants to bring you the hope and joy that this season typically offers.”

Pastor Irmler says the venue will allow for safe social distancing and provide an opportunity for people to pick-up necessities.​ Fabric masks, food from a pop-up pantry, toiletries and of course, Easter eggs.​

Visitors can catch the sermon on the radio from the comfort of their cars.​

“While we want to remain sheltered in place, practicing social distancing, we don’t want to practice spiritual distancing,” Pastor Irmler said.

In Contra Costa County, health services is reminding the stay-at-home order is still in place.​

The health officer urges faith leaders to continue to suspend in-person gatherings and not bring large groups of people together while the health order remains in place.​

As for Southridge Church in San Jose, Pastor Irmler says health is a priority for the body and mind.​

“Remember folks, that church is bigger than a place,” he said. “It’s about a people.”

