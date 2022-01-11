San Jose City Council approves booster mandate for certain indoor events

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose City Council has approved issuing a COVID booster mandate for certain indoor events.

Mayor Sam Liccardo made the announcement on Twitter saying:

“Thanks, Council colleagues for approving my proposal to require boosters for City workers+the public to access big events in city-owned buildings. San José leads the US w/this measure to avoid high hospitalizations and tragic outcomes. Get vaxxed today.”

The vote was unanimous.

Anyone attending events at city-owned facilities, such as the SAP Center, Convention Center, or the Center for Performing Arts must already prove they are fully vaccinated.

The new order expands that to include a booster shot.

This will also apply to venue staff.