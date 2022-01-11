San Jose City Council approves booster mandate for certain indoor events

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose City Council has approved issuing a COVID booster mandate for certain indoor events.

Mayor Sam Liccardo made the announcement on Twitter saying:

“Thanks, Council colleagues for approving my proposal to require boosters for City workers+the public to access big events in city-owned buildings. San José leads the US w/this measure to avoid high hospitalizations and tragic outcomes. Get vaxxed today.”

The vote was unanimous.

Anyone attending events at city-owned facilities, such as the SAP Center, Convention Center, or the Center for Performing Arts must already prove they are fully vaccinated.

The new order expands that to include a booster shot.

This will also apply to venue staff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News