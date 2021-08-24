San Jose City Council approves vaccine mandate for city-owned buildings

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose City Council has unanimously approved a vaccine mandate for city-owned buildings.

People will soon be required to show proof of vaccination at places, including the SAP Center and Center for the Performing Arts, when there will be more than 50 people attending.

It’s unclear when the requirement will take effect but the decision comes after hours of public comment, mostly against the proposal.

No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.