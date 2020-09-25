San Jose City Hall vandalized during protests

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose was once again the backdrop for an impromptu protest Wednesday night.

Activists left their calling card on City Hall and expressed their rage on some public art.

City hall was quiet Thursday evening but activists left their calling card and said they will be back. Their anger over the Breonna Taylor case also appears to have rekindled the debate about another perceived injustice.

Outside San Jose City Hall on Thursday, crews were using a pressure washer to erase a large message that read ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor.’

Dozens of other tags denounced police. Vandalism was minimal, although a large plate glass window was smashed on City Hall’s Rotunda.

Acknowledging the activist’s right to protest peacefully but denouncing vandalism was Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Protestors also vented their anguish on downtown San Jose’s controversial Thomas Fallon statue — It was set on fire.

Fallon raised the American flag over San Jose in 1846, while California was still part of Mexico.

A former mayor of San Jose, Fallon was guilty of atrocities against Mexican and indigenous peoples, says Brodie Storey of the activist group ‘Hero Ten.’

The bronze and concrete statue was not seriously damaged but it was doused in red paint to symbolize the blood allegedly spilled by Fallon.

While he too expressed sharp disappointment in the Kentucky grand jury’s failure to bring charges in the Breonna Taylor case, Mayor Liccardo is calling for a dialogue on whether Thomas Fallon belongs on a pedestal or in a museum.

Latest Stories