(KRON) — San Jose city workers have just suspended a strike that was supposed to start on Tuesday this week, KRON4 has learned. According to union leaders, the workers have made substantial progress in conversations with the city.

They say the city council is going to be holding a closed session to review the agreement starting tomorrow morning. The strike would have seen about half of San Jose city workers on the picket lines for three days this week.

Last week, 99 percent of the city’s 4,500 workers voted to authorize the strike. Workers hope to receive better pay because they say they are doing more work.